One 15-year-old is dead, another 15-year-old is in critical condition and an 18-year is hospitalized after a triple shooting early Sunday, deputies said.

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies were responding to calls reporting street racing in the area of the Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway intersection south of Tucson International Airport at about 2:30 a.m.

En route, they received additional information about a shooting.

When they arrived to the area they found three people who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital, one of them in critical condition, the sheriff's department said.

No information about their identities other than age is being released, a department spokesman said Monday.

The department declined to say whether the shootings are thought to be connected to the street racing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to 88crime (520-822-7463) or 88Crime.org for a potential reward.