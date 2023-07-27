A Tucson man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children.

Eric David Marrufo, 43, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson after a jury found him guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.

Marrufo sexually abused multiple victims at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation over a two-year period in 2006 to 2008, federal court officials said in a news release.

The investigation was led by the FBI in conjunction with the Pascua Yaqui Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew C. Cassell and Rui Wang in Tucson prosecuted the case.