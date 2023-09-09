Tucson police arrested a man accused in stabbings that killed a woman and injured another man Friday night.

Police gave the following account in a news release Saturday:

Tucson police and Tucson Fire personnel were called to the 700 block of East Fort Lowell Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for reports of a stabbing.

They found a woman who had been stabbed and rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Jessica Johnson, 40.

Officers found and detained the suspect nearby, 73-year-old Stephen Rudisill.

A second victim flagged down officers at the scene. That man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives say that Rudisill, Johnson and the other man were fighting and that Rudisill "used a sharp-edged weapon, striking the two victims."

Rudisill is being held in the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.