A 60-year-old man has died of stab wounds from a fight in June, and police are looking for the man who stabbed him, Tucson police said Monday.

Police gave the following account in a news release:

Jonathan Bartholomew was found by law enforcement officials in the 1500 block of West St. Mary's Road, near the intersection with North Silverbell, on June 10, and had severe injuries.

He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

On July 15, investigators were informed that Bartholomew died of his injuries.

The case has been handed over to the homicide unit.

Police ask that anyone with information call 911, or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Tucson has had 39 homicides this year; the figure stood at 44 for 2022 at this time last year.