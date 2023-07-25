A motorcyclist has died from injuries he sustained in a collision with a BMW sedan on July 19, the Tucson Police Department said.

Authorities were notified July 25 that Micah Cameron Jacobs, 44, died.

The driver of the 2015 BMW sedan was not injured in the crash, which occurred about 6:15 a.m. July 19 at the intersection of East Fifth Street and North Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Traffic detectives say the BMW, heading east on Fifth Street, attempted a left turn onto northbound Jefferson, directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the sedan.

The BMW driver, a 49-year-old man whose name was not released, was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn and causing serious injury/death from a collision, police said.

This is the 52nd reported fatality this year on Tucson's roads, compared to 53 at the same time last year.