A father and son who were arrested in 2021 after a woman was found dead near railroad tracks on Tucson’s south side have been sentenced to prison.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Howard Fell sentenced Anthony Ray Salcido Jr. on July 17 to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Rebecca Felix Soto, 38.

Salcido Jr. also pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug for sale and was sentenced to seven years probation to be served upon discharge from prison.

On Monday, July 24, Salcido’s father, Anthony Salcido Sr., was sentenced to eight years in prison by Fell after he previously pleaded guilty to first-degree hindering of prosecution.

During his sentencing, Salcido Sr. addressed the court and asked Soto’s family for forgiveness, stating he was sorry for what he had done.

According to an interim report filed in Pima County Justice Court, police learned that Salcido Jr. argued with Soto on Sept. 4, 2021. Salcido Sr. told investigators that when he went into a nearby trailer to get his laptop, he heard two gunshots, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Salcido Sr. said that when he went to see what happened, he saw his son outside the residence and Soto on the ground in a pool of her blood, the report said.

The father and son reportedly covered Soto’s body with a sheet and loaded her in a wheelbarrow, the report said.

A neighbor came outside and asked what the men were doing after noticing the blood. The father and son responded they “were throwing out the trash,” according to the interim report.

The same neighbor then went to look for the wheelbarrow and found Soto’s body next to it before yelling out for help. Both Salcidos had fled the scene by the time police arrived, the report said.

Soto’s body was found by police early the next morning near railroad tracks in the area of East Ajo Way and South Sixth Ave. She had gunshot wounds, the report said.

Both men were later arrested by Tucson police after a pursuit. During the chase, objects were thrown from the vehicle, including what Salcido Sr. told police was a gun concealed in a white sock that he got rid of to help his son, the court document said.