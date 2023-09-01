A man is being held on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old grandmother, Tucson police said Friday night.

Police gave the following account in a news release:

Officers were dispatched about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to check the welfare of a person in a home in the 2200 block of East Honeysuckle Street, which is west of South Tucson Boulevard and north of Cherry Avenue on the city's south side.

A family member had gone into the home and found a woman with obvious signs of trauma inside.

Police arrived and pronounced Norma Aguilar Rubio, 72, dead.

Detectives from the Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit examined evidence and conducted follow-up interviews.

They established probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Rubio's grandson, 32-year-old Nathan Olea, on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder.

Investigators learned Olea had left the residence in the Rubio's vehicle and was no longer in the Tucson area. The vehicle was eventually found in Quartzsite in western Arizona. With the help of the Quartzsite Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Olea was found and arrested and is being held at La Paz County jail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.