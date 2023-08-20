Tucson police have made an additional arrest in a June 22 killing on Tucson's south side.

Darryl Lamar Brown, 35, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Daniel Lopez, 25, Tucson police said Sunday in a news release.

Last month Gilbert Francisco Grajeda, 15, was arrested in connection with the killing.

Tucson police have said that about 11 p.m. the night of the shooting, Lopez went to the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard for a "prearranged transaction."

An altercation erupted, and Lopez and a woman were shot.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials have said.

Brown was arrested Aug. 18 and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated robbery, the release said. Bond was set at $1 million.