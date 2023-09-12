Tucson police are searching for the gunman in a fatal shooting early Sunday on the city's north side.
Brandon Hernandez, 31, was found wounded about 12:15 a.m. near North First Avenue and East Wetmore Road, police said in a news release. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.
The shooting marked the city's 47th homicide this year.
