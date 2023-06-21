A Tucson man convicted in the murder of two people last year was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive natural life terms in prison.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Danelle Liwski ordered Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh to serve two natural life sentences after he was found guilty on two counts of first degree murder last month in the killing of Celina R. Garcia, 39, and Rashad Laron Smith, 44.

In addition to the homicide charges, Naifeh was also sentenced to 21 years for one count of armed robbery and 13 years for one count of theft, along with several other more minor charges.

Barbara Newsome, Smith’s grandmother, told the court during sentencing that her grandson was a kind man and the incident has “left a big hole in her heart.” Sunday Hamilton, Garcia’s sibling, described her as a “ray of sunshine” and a joy to be around, calling her wonderful, generous and loving.

Joseph Ricks, the prosecutor in the case, called the incident a senseless act of violence and told the court Naifeh had bragged about the incident.

“This was an execution,” Ricks said.

Naifeh’s attorney, Katherine Voll, told the court he made those statements because of his immaturity, saying his life is worth something and he is worthy of redemption.

In the end, Liwski called the shootings, “cold and calculated,” and sentenced Naifeh to two natural life terms.

Garcia and Smith, who were reportedly in an on/off relationship, were found dead on March 23, 2022, on South 12th Avenue, near Los Reales Road after Tucson police responded to a shooting in the area, an interim complaint filed in the Pima County Justice Court said.

Witnesses said they heard arguing followed by one gunshot. They then heard a female voice saying, “no no no, I have kids,” followed by several more gunshots, the complaint said.

Officers identified a Jeep SUV seen leaving the shooting. It was reported stolen earlier that same month, along with a 9mm gun, the complaint said. Naifeh was later arrested driving that Jeep days later, and a gun was inside, the complaint said.

One of the occupants inside the vehicle told police that she and Naifeh picked up Garcia and Smith and went to a casino on the day of shooting, dropping off the couple in an alleyway after, the complaint said. Naifeh told officers they had gone to the casino and stopped in an alley to eat. Garcia and Smith allegedly got into an altercation, which led Naifeh to ask Smith to get out, the complaint said.

Naifeh then exited the Jeep, opened Smith’s door and told him several times to get out. After Smith refused again, Naifeh shot him in the chest, the complaint said.

Naifeh told Garcia to push Smith out of the vehicle, which she did. Garcia then got out and knelt behind him, the complaint said.

Naifeh pointed the gun at the other woman and told her to start the car. He then pointed his gun at Garcia and told her several times to get back into the vehicle, the complaint said.