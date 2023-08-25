The Tucson Police community service officer being investigated by the DEA, was arrested at the Nogales border carrying fentanyl and methamphetamine, a federal complaint said.

Tucson police have acknowledged the arrest, issuing a news release this week about the Drug Enforcement Administration case, but they did not identify the employee nor provide any details about the arrest.

David Ismael Alberto Morales was arrested Tuesday at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales while waiting to get back into the United States from Nogales, Sonora, a complaint filed in federal court said.

While Morales was in line with other vehicles to get into Arizona, a drug dog alerted to the driver's side door of his pickup truck, the complaint said.

US Customs and Border Protection Officers say they found 73 packages of blue pills that weighed about 50 pounds and 55 packages of a substance that weighed about 56 pounds. The packages tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine, the complaint said.

The drugs were hidden in various voids of the truck, including inside the door panels and inside the tailgate, the complaint said.

During an interview, Morales told investigators he began transporting drugs in June 2023. Morales said he had transported drugs into the U.S. three times prior to his arrest, the complaint said.

Morales was arrested on suspicion of two counts of knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the complaint said.

A day after the border arrest, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar issued a news release saying an employee was involved in a DEA probe related to “off-duty actions.”

After hearing from the DEA, TPD said they launched a criminal investigation and an administrative inquiry into the allegations.

They department also initiated termination proceedings and placed Morales on unpaid leave.

Morales was a community service officer professional staff member and joined the department in December 2021. Community service officers are not police officers. They're used by the TPD for things like responding and investigating non-emergency crimes, accidents and dispatched calls. They also help provide customer service.

“The Tucson Police Department treats all allegations of criminal acts or misconduct by employees very seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by this employee are not reflective of our agency’s core values, and warranted immediate review and action on my behalf,” Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said in its news release.