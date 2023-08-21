A man driving a minivan is facing charges after police say he tried to pull over a motorist on the city's southeast side.
The incident happened about 1 a.m. Friday near South Kolb Road and East Escalante Boulevard when an officer noticed a dark blue minivan using flashing blue lights to make a traffic stop, Tucson police said in a news release.
The officer called for backup and help intercept the minivan.
Robert Handley, 64, had fixed a strobe light to his vehicle to simulate emergency law enforcement lighting, the release said. Inside the van officers found a night vision monocular, binoculars and fake firearms secured in holsters, the release said.
Police say there are ways to verify the person making a traffic stop is a real law enforcement officer. That includes calling 911 to verify the stop, asking for the badge number or official identification.
