A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that killed a 69-year-old woman, Tucson police say.
Police had been searching for the driver of a 2007 Dodge Charger they say ran a red light at the intersection of South Tucson Boulevard and East Bilby Road on the city's south side Sept. 2, killing Blaza Ortiz Carbajal, who was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue.
Saul Isais Del Cid-Salazar, 25, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, criminal damage and two counts of felony endangerment, according to officials, police said in a news release, police said Wednesday in a news release. His bond was set at $700,000.