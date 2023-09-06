A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that killed a 69-year-old woman, Tucson police say.

Police had been searching for the driver of a 2007 Dodge Charger they say ran a red light at the intersection of South Tucson Boulevard and East Bilby Road on the city's south side Sept. 2, killing Blaza Ortiz Carbajal, who was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue.