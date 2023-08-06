Tucson police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly three-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on the south side, police say.

The driver of the SUV, a 2003 GMC Yukon, was running lights and speeding west on East Valencia Road about 4:15 a.m. just before it ran a red light at South County Club Road and smashed into a southbound 2003 Freightliner, Tucson police said in a news release.

The Yukon continued west and struck a traffic signal in the median before crashing into a a black 2012 Ford Fusion stopped in the turning bay, police said.

The SUV driver ran away before police arrived.

Two men and a woman who were passengers in the SUV had severe injuries.

Carlos Martinez, 34, died at the hospital.

The drivers of the Freightliner and Ford were evaluated at the crash scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.