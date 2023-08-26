A man carrying a knife who was shot and killed by a deputy during a break-in call earlier this month in Tucson has been identified.

Deputies went to a residence near North Flowing Wells and West Roger roads about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 6 after a report that an ex-boyfriend broke in, according to a news release from the multi-agency Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, which handles officer-involved shootings.

A family member was still inside the residence as the intruder ignored repeated orders to come outside.

Deputies confronted Reinaldo Caballo-Morales, 33, in one of the bedrooms, the release said.

Caballo-Morales refused to drop a knife and was shot when he moved toward the deputies, the release said.

He died at the scene.

The deputy who fired on Caballo-Morales was identified as Delmar Castillo, who has been with the department for two years, the release said.

The Tucson Police Department leads the criminal investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a separate, administrative investigation.