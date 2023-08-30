Video of the fatal shooting in July of an armed man police have linked to a Tucson home invasion was released Wednesday by authorities.

Daniel Sheehan, 32, was fatally shot by a Tucson police officer about 3 a.m. July 13, after a standoff that lasted hours at a house near South Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road, officials say.

The incident started about 1 p.m. July 12, when police responded to a reported home invasion near East Golf Links and South Wilmot roads. The homeowner told police she was at work and had watched a man steal items from her home, including guns, on a video sent to her by her home security system, according to the news release video from the Pima County Critical Incident Response Team.

Later, police say they learned the man linked to the home invasion was at a house in the 1000 block of East 32nd St.

The man refused to surrender to police hostage negotiators and the SWAT. He was shot hours later when police say he pointed a handgun equipped with a laser sight toward officers from a window, the video news release shows.

The officer who shot Sheehan was identified as Officer Chad Barker, who has been with the Tucson Police Department for nine years. No officers were wounded in the standoff.

The Pima County Critical Incident Response Team is a multi-agency unit that handles the investigation of officer-involved shootings in the area.