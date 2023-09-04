A 69-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when Tucson police say a driver ran a red light and smashed into the SUV she was driving.

Blaza Ortiz Carbajal was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue north on South Tucson Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound 2007 Dodge Charger ran a red light at East Billy Road and smashed into the Nissan, police said Monday in a news release.

After the initial collision, the Nissan struck a traffic signal pole. Carbajal died at the crash scene.

A passenger in the Charger tried to run away after the crash but was detained nearby, the release said. That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still working to identify the driver of the Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.