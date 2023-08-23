The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men involved in a theft at a Tucson Circle K store in May.
The incident occurred about 4 a.m. May 15 at the convenience store at 4990 N. Oracle Road, just north of the Tucson Mall.
Two men went behind the store counter and made off with about $1,000 worth of merchandise, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.
