A veterinarian technician was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug-related offenses after investigators say he stole medical-grade painkillers from a Tucson animal clinic.

Andrew Shalek, 40, was arrested Monday by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Shalek is alleged to have withdrawn medical-grade painkillers from their bottles, refilling them with saline, according to an interim complaint filed in the Pima County Justice Court.

The Sheriff's Department did not identify the clinic and its name was redacted in the court document. The Sheriff's Department did say the clinic is located in the Catalina Foothills.

Shalek took the stolen drugs on multiple occasions while on shift, the court document says.

Some 300 milligrams of fentanyl and 40 milligrams of hydromorphone were taken, the court document says, citing a statement to investigators from an unidentified source. The cost of these stolen drugs is said to be $200, according to the complaint.

The complaint says there is a video showing Shalek using a syringe to draw medicine from a bottle and then using a separate syringe to refill it.

On Monday, Shalek told US Drug Enforcement Administration investigators that he "withdrew the fentanyl and hydromorphone and injected those into himself while he was on shift," the complaint says. Shalek admitted to using fentanyl five-to-seven times while on his shift but could not remember how much hydromorphone he used as he said it lasts much longer, the complaint continues.

Shalek was booked into the Pima County jail Monday on suspicion of multiple drug charges. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said that animal cruelty detectives are reviewing the case and that additional charges could be filed.