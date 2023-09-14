Seven vehicles have been stolen from the University of Arizona campus in its first three weeks of the fall semester, campus authorities say.

Among the vehicles reported stolen from Aug. 21 through Sept. 11, were four Kia and two Hyundai vehicles, the University of Arizona Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Most thefts occurred during the day and involved "broken window entry" in various parking lots, garages and streets across campus, officials say.

UAPD says it has increased patrols of all on-campus parking areas.

Officials are asking students to take steps to ensure that your car is parked in well-lit areas, that all doors are locked and all windows are closed, as well as making sure to remove all valuables from inside their vehicle.

Information about support services, resources and programs for victims can be found here. Anyone with information is being asked to call UAPD at (520) 621-8273, or to leave an anonymous tip at 88-CRIME.