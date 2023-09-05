The Pima County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public's help in locating a white 2005 Ford Explorer linked to the death of a 72-year-old man.

On Wednesday, August 30, deputies responded to a call around 6:53 a.m., near East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway. They discovered an unresponsive man with evident signs of trauma who was soon pronounced dead.

The department's Homicide Unit launched an investigation into the incident and the following day, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner officially identified the victim as Thomas Perry.

Detectives traced the original incident back to the area of 17000 South Alvernon Way, and identified a suspect: 19-year-old Anthony Cruz.

On September 1, members of the Pima County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Investigations Unit apprehended Cruz and booked him into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for First Degree Murder.

However, the investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are seeking assistance in locating Thomas Perry's white 2005 Ford Explorer bearing Arizona disabled/handicapped license plate LXH72, which could hold clues in the case.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anonymous tips are also welcomed and can be submitted via text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or online at 88Crime.org.