A 68-year-old man arrested after deputies say he crashed into two vehicles July 4 on Tucson's northwest side could be facing additional charges after the death of a passenger, officials say.

On Sunday, Marcia Claridge, 86, a passenger in one of the crashed vehicles, died at a hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday in a news release.

Homicide charges are being pursued against the driver, Conrad Ahrens, the news release said.

The incident started about 8:30 p.m. when deputies found a Jeep on its side on North La Cañada Drive near West Sunset Road, a previous news release said.

Ahrens, the Jeep's driver, rear-ended a vehicle while northbound on La Cañada at West Rollercoaster Road. After that crash Ahrens continued northbound in the southbound lanes of La Cañada and struck a second vehicle, tipping the Jeep onto its side, the earlier release said. Ahrens then ran from the crash scene but was quickly located.

Claridge was one of two people injured in the wrecks.

Impairment was a factor in the crashes, the Sheriff's Department said previously.

Ahrens was initially arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, wrong way DUI, felony criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, the earlier release said.