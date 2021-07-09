Critics say funding ban for 'critical race theory' teaching could affect other issues

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Friday to block the use of public funds for what he calls “critical race theory.’’

But there appears to be a disconnect between the description of what has become a favorite talking point of Ducey and other Republicans and what that term actually means. And it leaves open the question of what state and local agencies — and, in a separate bill, schools — will and will not be able to do and teach.

On paper, HB 2906 is relatively simple.

It says that employees cannot be required to go through orientation, training or therapy that presents any “form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.’’

Then the bill gives examples of what that includes, like saying one race, ethnic group or sex is inherently morally or intellectually superior to another; that someone is inherently biased, whether consciously or otherwise, due to race, ethnicity or sex; or that an individual should feel discomfort, guilt or psychological stress because of race, ethnicity or sex.

But Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said none of that is being done right now. Instead, he said, it appears to be more of a political move.