Cross-country cyclist lives in the moment, 40 miles a day

Paul Webb riding down Congress Street on Nov. 9. Webb rides about 40 miles per day on his cross-country ride to raise money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

Paul Webb lives in the moment, which at this moment is cycling across the country at 40 miles a day.

Webb is raising money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation by riding from San Diego, Calif. to Tampa, Fla. The non-profit CAF supports people living with physical challenges by giving access to adaptive sports equipment and programming to maintain physical activity. 

This isn't Webb's first cross-country journey. This Summer, he rode from San Clemente, Calif., to Neptune, N.J., for his 50th high school reunion. He raised money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation along the way.

Webb, 68, is a retired corporate trainer and consultant. Further back in life, he was a ski instructor, surfing instructor and lifeguard. Constant activity and motion are not alien to him.

Webb's bicycle weighs 90 pounds fully loaded. All of his possessions are either on the bike or on his person, including food, one-day's clothing, a tent, water, medical supplies, a cell phone and one indulgence – fleece-lined sandals.

"This is all I am," he said. "This is my life."

To maintain energy for the average ride of 40 miles a day, the raw-food vegan leans on a diet that includes a "seaweed pudding," dates, cashews, apples, oranges and celery. The spice turmeric – an anti-inflammatory – is a critical part of the mix. Much of that is drop-shipped to post-offices along the route to reduce his travel weight.

Webb sleeps at the end point of his daily ride, wherever that may be. He's plopped his tent down behind bars and gas stations. 

But that's okay, he says. There are always people along the way that want to lend a hand.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

