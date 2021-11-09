Cross-country cyclist lives in the moment, 40 miles a day

Paul Webb lives in the moment, which at this moment is cycling across the country at 40 miles a day.

Webb is raising money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation by riding from San Diego, Calif. to Tampa, Fla. The non-profit CAF supports people living with physical challenges by giving access to adaptive sports equipment and programming to maintain physical activity.

This isn't Webb's first cross-country journey. This Summer, he rode from San Clemente, Calif., to Neptune, N.J., for his 50th high school reunion. He raised money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation along the way.

Webb, 68, is a retired corporate trainer and consultant. Further back in life, he was a ski instructor, surfing instructor and lifeguard. Constant activity and motion are not alien to him.

Webb's bicycle weighs 90 pounds fully loaded. All of his possessions are either on the bike or on his person, including food, one-day's clothing, a tent, water, medical supplies, a cell phone and one indulgence – fleece-lined sandals.

"This is all I am," he said. "This is my life."