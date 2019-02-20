Transferred permit

Vigneto's stalled Clean Water Act permit was first approved in 2006 for a smaller, canceled project known as Whetstone Ranch. El Dorado bought the Whetstone property, and inherited its permit which covers about 8,200 acres of the 12,300 acres El Dorado plans to develop for Vigneto. El Dorado has argued that the additional 4,100 acres could be permitted separated.

But environmentalists argued Vigneto's larger size — 50 percent bigger than Whetstone — and the discovery of two endangered species in the area were grounds to review the inherited permit. When six environmental groups sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the first time in 2016, they alleged its failure to review the old permit was a violation of the Endangered Species Act. The lawsuit prompted the first suspension of the permit and subsequent review by federal agencies.