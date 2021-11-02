Cultivator of education: Tucson woman opens door to learning for migrant students

“I compare myself, with great respect, to my Mexican countrymen who come to this country to work in agriculture. You are in the field, you work hard, maybe you will never enjoy the fruit of your harvest, but the satisfaction of seeing the land grow and produce is what motivates you to do your work,” she said.

Forming alliances

Álvarez Mexia is the daughter of Mexican teachers — her mother was born in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, and her father in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Following the example of her parents, since she was a child, she was drawn to academic life and social service.

She grew up in a working-class neighborhood in the city of Mazatlán, on the Mexican Pacific, and finished her engineering studies at Tec de Monterrey.

After working for more than a decade as a teacher in her home country, Álvarez Mexia came to the United States with her husband and her eldest son, who was very young at the time. Both aspired to pursue doctoral studies. Hers took place in education and was focused on teaching with a specialization in language, reading and culture at the University of Arizona.