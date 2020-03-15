Customer care change

Due to the impacts of the COVID 19 virus and the safety of our staff and the communities we serve, customer care representative support will be limited. We highly encourage the use of self service options within our phone system, or online through account.tucson.com. We appreciate your patience.
