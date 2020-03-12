Cyclovia cancels March 29 event due to coronavirus concerns

Cyclovia, a local bicycling event hosted by Living Street Alliance, has canceled its upcoming event to "help slow the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus," organizers say.

The event was scheduled to take over 4.5 miles of Tucson and South Tucson, temporarily turning streets car-free for six hours. About 50,000 people were expected to attend, according to a Facebook event post. It was set to be the 17th Cyclovia Tucson event.

“LSA recognizes that this announcement is a disappointment to the neighbors, organizations, businesses and sponsors who have been working hard to produce an incredible event for everyone,” a press release says. “LSA encourages people to support the small and local businesses located along and near the Downtown & South Tucson route over the next few weeks, and to check on friends and neighbors regularly, especially older adults.”

The press release says that Cyclovia will return “when the circumstances are more conducive to public gathering.”

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.