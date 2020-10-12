D-M fulfilling its many missions despite COVID-19, new commander says

“It’s really great because coming back to Tucson feels like coming back home, as much in the military as you can, as you know we move around a lot,” he said. “When you have a place where you’ve been before and you know what the community is like, that’s a wonderful feeling for the nomadic existence we tend to have in uniform.”

Turnham, who is unmarried, said he’s looking forward to taking in some of the local sights and food as the pandemic recedes, after seeing the revitalization of downtown taking shape during periodic visits to D-M in recent years.

The last time I came through, I saw that revitalization downtown. … Unfortunately there’s a not a lot going on downtown now with the pandemic, but I look forward eventually to being able to go down there and enjoy the great restaurants, the culture, the arts scene that’s down there.”

Turnham said he puts a high value on the support of the Tucson community which he said is a “Goldilocks fit” for the base’s airmen — not so big as they feel lost but big enough to offer an array of things to do off-duty.