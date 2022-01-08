Daily COVID-19 case count breaks record as omicron dominates Arizona

COVID-19 is spreading faster in Arizona than ever before. More people tested positive in one day last week than any other day during the pandemic.

The highly transmissible omicron variant is behind this record-setting surge. It now accounts for the wide majority of cases in Arizona and Pima County.

In the last week of December, nearly 85% of all genetically sequenced COVID-19 cases in Arizona were omicron, a variant that's even more transmissible than the previously dominant delta variant, according to a new chart published by the Translational Genomics Research Institute, or TGen.

The same thing is playing out in Pima County.

Over the past two weeks here, 51 out of 61 genetically sequenced cases were omicron, said Dr. David Engelthaler, director of TGen’s infectious disease research.

He expects omicron to make up 99% of COVID-19 cases in Arizona within a week.

Now that this variant has solidly taken over, scientists will be looking for any sub variants of omicron, he said. “Are there any that are actually more important that are causing greater outbreaks, or not?”