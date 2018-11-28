A video showing the moment a huge Arizona wildfire started after a border agent shot a target at a gender-reveal party in 2017 has caught nationwide attention.
On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service released the video to the Arizona Daily Star through the Freedom of Information Act.
Several media outlets across the nation have picked up the video, including The Daily Show.
In the segment, Trevor Noah says, "The guy was trying to have a gender-reveal party and ended up burning down a forest? That's like, 'Congratulations! It's a lawsuit!'"
The video has sparked many reactions from readers on social media.
For our 3 kids we had the gender reveal immediately following the delivery. And nothing caught on fire...— Steve Parr (@stephen_james_p) November 27, 2018
November 27, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Dennis Dickey agreed to pay $220,000 in restitution after pleading guilty for starting the fire. The fire burned 47,000 acres and cost $8.2 million to extinguish.