Davis-Monthan exercise to bring smoke to the area
alert

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2014/

A two-day exercise on the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will bring smoke to the area this week.

The 355th Wing will conduct an emergency preparedness exercise Tuesday and Wednesday that may cause visible smoke, the unit said in a news release.

The Benko Fitness Center’s outdoor track parking lot will be closed from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, but will otherwise not impact Air Force employees not participating in the exercise, the unit said.

Exercise participants will adhere to COVID-19 policies outlined by the Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidance, the unit said.

