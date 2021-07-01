Davis-Monthan to lose A-10s but gain rescue units in Air Force plan

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base would lose its active-duty A-10 fighter squadron but gain A-10 and rescue units from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, under a realignment plan announced by the Air Force.
Nellis units operating A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jets and HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters would be transferred to Davis-Monthan, under the first phase of a proposed plan, released as part of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2022 budget request.
But that plan is contingent on congressional approval of the retirement of 42 A-10 aircraft, including 35 now at Davis-Monthan AFB, the Air Force said.
But moving the A-10 and HH-60 aircraft squadrons, one maintenance squadron and all the supporting personnel from Nellis will result in a small personnel increase at D-M, the Air Force said.
D-M is home to one A-10 combat unit — the 354th Fighter Squadron "Bulldogs" — as well as an active-duty A-10 training squadron and an Air Force Reserve A-10 training squadron, as well as rescue squadrons, under the host 355th Wing.
The moves will free up more space for more F-35 fighter-jet squadrons at Nellie and are part of a larger plan make the Tucson base home to “centers of excellence” for combat search and rescue, the Air Force said.
“This realignment will consolidate all A-10 and HH-60 test, training, and weapon school activity at one location, allowing airmen in these mission areas to train together for future threats.” Acting Air Force Secretary John P. Roth said in a news release.
Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation have long opposed retirement of the A-10 “Warthog,” including the latest plan, citing the plane’s unmatched capabilities at close air support of ground troops.
Seven current Arizona legislators sent a letter to Air Force secretary in late May, opposing the most recent A-10 retirement plan.
Local government and business leaders have worried that phasing out the A-10 without a comparable replacement mission would jeopardize the long-term viability of D-M, which pumps nearly $1 billion into the Tucson economy annually.
Amber Smith, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber and a leader of local military-support groups, said she’s encouraged by the realignment plan.
“Consistently we have sent the message that Tucson is a great location for any and all flying missions with our assets of weather, airspace, and proximity to the Goldwater range and other military installations,” said Smith, a member of the DM50 who sits on the executive committee for the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance.
Under the realignment plan, the Air Force said, the A-10 Weapons Instructor Course and test and evaluation operations at Nellis will move to D-M in 2022.
The HH-60 weapons, test combat coded units, including the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron, 58th Rescue Squadron, the 34th Weapons Squadron and the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron will move beginning in 2024.
The Air Force said it plans to modernize and maintain 218 of its current fleet of 281 combat-capable A-10s.
In 2019, the Air Force awarded Boeing a contract worth nearly $1 billion to make for new wings to extend the life of 109 remaining A-10s, after previously providing 173 new wing sets.
With avionic upgrades, the remaining A-10s will be able to fly well into the 2030s, the Air Force said.
