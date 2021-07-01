Davis-Monthan to lose A-10s but gain rescue units in Air Force plan

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base would lose its active-duty A-10 fighter squadron but gain A-10 and rescue units from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, under a realignment plan announced by the Air Force.

Nellis units operating A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jets and HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters would be transferred to Davis-Monthan, under the first phase of a proposed plan, released as part of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2022 budget request.

But that plan is contingent on congressional approval of the retirement of 42 A-10 aircraft, including 35 now at Davis-Monthan AFB, the Air Force said.

But moving the A-10 and HH-60 aircraft squadrons, one maintenance squadron and all the supporting personnel from Nellis will result in a small personnel increase at D-M, the Air Force said.

D-M is home to one A-10 combat unit — the 354th Fighter Squadron "Bulldogs" — as well as an active-duty A-10 training squadron and an Air Force Reserve A-10 training squadron, as well as rescue squadrons, under the host 355th Wing.

The moves will free up more space for more F-35 fighter-jet squadrons at Nellie and are part of a larger plan make the Tucson base home to “centers of excellence” for combat search and rescue, the Air Force said.