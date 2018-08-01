The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people in Douglas it says are linked to a group distributing marijuana in bulk across the United States.
Authorities say their main target, 31-year-old Jose Durazo, was one of the two arrested; the other suspect’s name wasn’t released.
DEA says the trafficking ring used air cannons, vehicles and parcel services to ship marijuana across the country.
In this investigation the agency has seized 1,600 pounds of marijuana set to be distributed, a DEA news release said.
The arrests are a result of a two-year investigation of the group, accused of smuggling marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. for further distribution.
“Drug traffickers have a misconception that they can conceal their illicit activities by hiding themselves in rural areas of our state,” Doug Coleman, special agent in charge of DEA in Arizona, said in the news release. “However, DEA agents will never relent in their pursuit of criminals who traffic these dangerous drugs in our communities and throughout our country.”