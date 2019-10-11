lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A woman is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide at a bus station in Sierra Vista on Wednesday, police said.

A woman was dropping off James Romo, 48, from Phoenix at the Vista Transit Center around 3:30 p.m. when he pulled a gun on the woman, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department press release.

Officers found the two inside a black car, both with gunshot wounds to the head. Police said Romo shot himself after shooting the woman. Romo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in Sierra Vista before being airlifted to a Tucson medical facility. She remains in critical condition, police said.

Sierra Vista police are still investigating events leading up to the shooting.  

