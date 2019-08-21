One person was killed in a three-car collision that shut down traffic in both directions of West Tangerine Road at North La Cañada Drive Wednesday morning.
Among the three people injured, one is in critical condition and two others were seriously injured, according to Capt. Adam Jarrold, a Golder Ranch Fire District spokesman. The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m.
Northbound La Cañada Drive is also closed, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.
Motorists should avoid the area for the next several hours.
The investigation is ongoing, This story will be updated.