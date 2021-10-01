Deadline to register for Tucson city election is Monday

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general election is fast approaching for Tucson residents, who must sign up by Monday, Oct. 4, if they want to be able to vote.

Two propositions will be on the ballot — the adoption of a $15 minimum wage in Tucson (Prop. 206), as well as salary increases for the mayor and City Council members (Prop. 410) — and voters citywide will choose City Council representatives in Wards 3, 5 and 6.

Tucsonans can check their registration status and sign up to vote on the Pima County Recorder’s website. Physical registration forms, which are available at dozens of locations across the city, can also be sent to the Recorder’s Office as long as they are postmarked by the Oct. 4 deadline.

But residents shouldn’t wait until the last minute, county staffers said.

“It’s important for people to register to vote as soon as possible to ensure that there are no issues with their voter registration,” said County Recorder staff member Maria Johnson in an email to the Star.