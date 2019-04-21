A man died Sunday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover in Cochise County, officials say.
Dragoon Road, between Willcox and Benson, is closed between Cochise Stronghold and Manzoro roads due to the accident, said Carol Capas, a spokesperson with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was dead when authorities arrived at the scene. There was one passenger in the vehicle, a boy who suffered head injuries and was airlifted to a Tucson hospital, Capas said.
The driver and passenger were headed eastbound on Dragoon when the vehicle went off the roadway for about 400 yards, Capas said. The driver over-corrected when he tried to re-enter the roadway and the vehicle rolled. Capas could not immediately confirm whether the occupants were wearing seat belts.
Dragoon Road is closed between Cochise Stronghold and Manzoro Road, due to an accident.— CochiseCounty (@CochiseCounty) April 21, 2019
There is no more information at this time.