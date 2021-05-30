'Dear Dad, I'm thinking of you on this Memorial Day'

The French prisoners somehow cobbled together a radio, hidden under the floor boards of their barracks. This was confirmed in the POW class I just completed and also in photographs I saw when my husband Dave and I visited the Stalag 11B museum at the site of the prison camp in 2015, the 70th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.

As Jimmy and Albert told me, the French prisoners would pick up snippets of news. Someone would write the news on a slip of paper (I don’t know in which language, but I assume it was English as the broadcasts were likely from the BBC). One of the English chaps would slip the paper in his shoe, and while making rounds delivering scarce firewood or other provisions to the barracks, drop off the news bulletin.

Now that may sound farfetched, but I remember many evenings watching “Hogan’s Heroes” with you … and what did the French prisoners have in their barracks? Yes — a radio!