Death of man while in Tucson police custody prompts City Council meeting to be canceled

A City Council meeting tonight was abruptly canceled today after Mayor Regina Romero cited questions about the death of a man in April while in Tucson police custody.
No details of the death in April were released today, and the department had not previously publicly disclosed that it happened.
"After viewing a video yesterday of a Tucson Police Department in-custody death, I do not feel that it would be appropriate to carry on with business as usual in light of this event. I am anguished and deeply troubled by what I saw in the video yesterday," Romero said in a written statement. "Out of respect for the family’s wishes, I have been informed that the City will not be immediately sharing the name of the victim, details of the incident, or the video per the family’s request."
Tucson police, she said, have scheduled a news conference Wednesday to discuss the circumstances of the death.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Council planned to vote on the city's contract with TPD’s union, the Tucson Police Officers Association, as well as review the city budget, which included potential funding for the police department.
Romero, in her statement Tuesday, indicated that reforms to procedures at the Police Department could be coming.
"I will be proposing that Mayor & Council act swiftly to adopt reforms and effective policy changes with input from our community," Romero wrote. "We can and must do better.”
