Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alvarez, Antonia M., 80, cashier, Sept. 3, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Davis, Margarita B., 73, head housekeeper, Aug. 28, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Derderian, Paul, 86, courier, Aug. 12, Abbey Funeral Chapel.

Lelli, Catherine C., 84, supervisor, Aug. 18, Abbey Funeral Chapel.

Martinez, Nancy, 49, line worker, Sept. 3, Abbey Funeral Chapel.

McNesby, Robert G., 86, teacher, Aug. 17, Abbey Funeral Chapel.

Quintero, Mercedes R., 91, homemaker, Aug. 27, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Quiroz, Francisca P., 89, cook, Aug. 26, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Salazar, Manuela V., 45, accountant, Aug. 27, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Salinas, Alejandro, 44, helicopter mechanic, Aug. 31, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Shaar, Georgette, 71, counselor, Aug. 31, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Soto, Adrian G., infant, Aug. 24, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Thouin, Elizabeth M., 95, homemaker, Aug. 18, Abbey Funeral Chapel.

Tobey, Stanley K., 86, mechanic, Sept. 2, Abbey Funeral Chapel.

Waer, Lydia C., 92, homemaker, Aug. 30, Carrillo’s Tucson.

