The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Borns, Dolores, 58, hostess, Nov. 26, Bring’s Broadway.
Durkin, Sally, 85, teacher, Nov. 23, Bring’s Broadway.
Escobar, Albert, 82, lineman supervisor, Nov. 21, Bring’s Broadway.
Herran, Delia K., 84, bus driver, Nov. 27, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Leon, Charles M., 85, truck driver, Nov. 27, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Miracolo-Syrop, Leba, 80, cashier, Nov. 29, Desert Rose Heather.
Moran, Cassondra, 72, customer service, Nov. 21, Bring’s Broadway.
Murphy, James H., 77, Air Force, Nov. 17, Bring’s Broadway.
Nash, Ronald J., 61, construction worker, Nov. 23, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Portillo, Romelia, 95, homemaker, Nov. 27, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Roseberry, Mary M., 70, administrator, Nov. 26, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Silva, Jose G., 84, brick layer, Nov. 29, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Urbano, Teresa, 57, bingo manager, Nov. 29, Carrillo’s Tucson.