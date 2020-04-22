Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alabado, Blanca A., 83, missionary, April 24, Carrillo’s.
Allen, Janice, 87, nursing educator, April 2, East Lawn Palms.
Anderson, Ada, 91, realtor, April 11, East Lawn Palms.
Ardito, Doris F., 68, construction flagger, April 5, Hudgels Swan.
Arens, David, 86, engineer, April 13, Bring’s.
Audelo, Dalia, 97, print clerk, April 9, Bring’s.
Audiss, Marc, 78, maintenance worker, April 16, Bring’s.
Banks Jr., Reginald B., 26, customer care specialist, April 7, Carrillo’s.
Barnes, Lillian, 94, innkeeper, April 16, Bring’s.
Bisek, Norbert R., 79, maintenance, April 1, Hudgels Swan.
Boothe, Wayne, 86, Air Force, April 12, Bring’s.
Brevick, Jane C., 95, food service, April 19, Desert Rose Heather.
Cooper, Scott, 60, machinist, April 7, East Lawn Palms.
Crino, Elizabeth, 90, nurse, April 11, Bring’s.
Cutforth, Mary, 83, comptroller, April 13, Bring’s.
Edge, Billy G., 80, copper mining, April 15, Hudgels Swan.
Friedman, Cynthia A., 65, food preparation, April 7, Hudgels Swan.
Galindo-Meza, Adelina, 69, teacher, April 14, Hudgels Swan.
Garcia, Helen C., 86, homemaker, April 16, Carrillo’s.
Garza, Emma, 88, homemaker, April 19, Hudgels Swan.
Golden, Harve, 84, Air Force, April 12, Bring’s.
Gonsales, Cliotilde P., 60, line worker, April 16, Carrillo’s.
Griffin, Yasuko, 89, seamstress, April 13, Bring’s.
Gunn, Betty, 89, personnell director, April 6, East Lawn Palms.
Gustafson, Robert, 82, telephone service, April 9, East Lawn Palms.
Hagen, Bonnie, 89, real estate broker, April 11, Adair-Avalon.
Hansen, Phyllis, 90, homemaker, April 9, Bring’s.
Kanouse, Lisa M., 43, artist, April 7, Hudgels Swan.
Karns, Loretta, 72, financial controller, March 30, East Lawn Palms.
Kouhana, Michel, 72, chef, April 11, East Lawn Palms.
Kreitzman, Julia A., 84, teacher, April 17, Hudgels Swan.
Ledford, Theron R., 88, public relations, April 7, Hudgels Swan.
Lee, Howard, 76, railroad engineer, April 6, East Lawn Palms.
Lilley, Joseph, 98, dentist, April 9, Bring’s.
Lopez, Cynthia D., April 6, Hudgels Swan.
Marrs, Jennie, 93, teachers aide, April 12, Bring’s.
Martinez, Rita, 85, homemaker, April 10, Bring’s.
Martinez Sr., Benjamin, 96, engineer, April 10, Bring’s.
Milton, Fran, 100, assembly line worker, March 28, East Lawn Palms.
Morton, Gloria I., 87, university teacher, April 9, Hudgels Swan.
Murphy, Emery, 91, Army, April 16, Bring’s.
O’Key, Ruth, 95, real estate agent, April 8, East Lawn Palms.
Perrine, Margaret, 71, administrative assistant, April 10, Bring’s.
Polinton, Alice, 95, counselor, April 12, Bring’s.
Riley, Berta, 89, gate agent, April 15, Bring’s.
Robinson, Robert, 75, turbine builder, April 15, Bring’s.
Roe, Candace, 70, accountant, April 4, East Lawn Palms.
Romanoski, Warren A., 76, beverage distributor, April 2, Hudgels Swan.
Rose, Darlene, 103, beautician, April 12, Bring’s.
Rothman, Bernard, 86, television producer, April 15, Desert Rose Heather.
Sandoval, Marsha L., 47, field representative, April 12, Carrillo’s.
Silversmith, Wydale, 54, Navajo Nation representative, April 8, Hudgels Swan.
Smith, Paulette, 75, library assistant, April 9, Bring’s.
Steirman, Eunice M., 70, keypunch operator, April 13, Hudgels Swan.
St. Michel, Edna, 92, mill worker, April 17, Hudgels Swan.
Tatus, Michaeleen M., 66, April 13, Carrillo’s.
Thornton, Barbara, 86, legal assistant, April 9, Bring’s.
Uhle, Jane, 85, homemaker, April 16, Bring’s.
Verthein, Albert F., 79, United States secret service, April 18, Desert Rose Heather.
Villagrana, Lydia, 74, caregiver, April 5, Hudgels Swan.
Zamora, Raymond, 22, retail sales department manager, April 12, Bring’s.
Zimmerman, Troy D., 50, graphic designer, April 16, Desert Rose Heather,
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.