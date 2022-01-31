Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Acosta, Arnulfo, 79, HVAC, Dec. 26, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Caballero, Gregory X., 66, retired/restaurant, Jan. 16, Sensible Cremation.
Dunn, Deborah, 65, homemaker, Dec. 25, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Dunn, Little Rose, 20, artist, Dec. 25, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Fiske, John, 51, mechanic, Jan. 3, Sensible Cremation.
Hawton, Raymond, 84, steel worker, Jan. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Helton, Patricia, 75, administrative associate, Dec. 30, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Holt, Michael Todd, 51, Dec. 14, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Kennison, Wendell Ellery Sr., 71, truck driver, Jan. 23, Sensible Cremation.
Knuffke, Lori, 60, bookkeeper, Dec. 28, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Muir, Susan, 69, homemaker, Jan. 25, Sensible Cremation.
Mull, Russell Dean, 71, retired, Dec. 31, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Reynolds, Jackson Lamb, 89, retired/entrepreneur/pilot, Jan. 23, Sensible Cremation.
Rubalcaba, Raymond, 65, truck driver, Jan. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Sandberg, Franklin, 87, electrical contractor, Jan. 19, Sensible Cremation.
Schweitzer-Johnson, Betty, 71, artist, Dec. 28, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Soro, Michael, 35, cook, Dec. 27, 2021, Sensible Cremation.
Tesch, Elizabeth, 77, homemaker, Jan. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Vernon, Gail, 68, Jan. 4, Sensible Cremation.
Wisniewski, Edward, 52, I.T. technician, Jan. 1, Tucson Cremation.
Zircher, Edward, 81, technician, Jan. 5, Sensible Cremation.