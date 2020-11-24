Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Babb, William, 82, computer consultant, Nov. 17, Hudgel’s Swan.
Bailey, Wilbur J., 102, business owner, Nov. 13, Hudgel’s Swan.
Belford, Jay D., 79, city planner, Nov. 12, Hudgel’s Swan.
Carson, Carole, 74, homemaker, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.
Coronado, Ceferino G., 84, laborer, Nov. 18, Carrillo’s.
Dorman, Theodore M., 70, city fleet services, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.
Doyle, Michelle M., 55, waitress, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.
Elson, Constance M., 78, math professor, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.
Flores, Manuela R., 81, homemaker, Nov. 20, Carrillo’s.
Fogelsong, Robert S., 67, pharmacist, Nov. 7, Hudgel’s Swan.
Friedrich, Edith K., 82, bookkeeper, Nov. 13, Hudgel’s Swan.
Hood, Jack H., 62, aircraft mechanic, Nov. 14, Hudgel’s Swan.
Ratkevich, Ronald P., 71, paleontologist, Nov. 13, Hudgel’s Swan.
Valencia Lopez, Carmen, 81, homemaker, Nov. 18, Carrillo’s.
Van Gilder, Jonathan, 65, Nov. 21, Hudgel’s Swan.
Wiggins, Shirley M., 87, civil service, Nov. 11, Hudgel’s Swan.
Williams, Lee E., 72 procurement officer, Nov. 11, Hudgel’s Swan.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.