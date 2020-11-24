 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Babb, William, 82, computer consultant, Nov. 17, Hudgel’s Swan.

Bailey, Wilbur J., 102, business owner, Nov. 13, Hudgel’s Swan.

Belford, Jay D., 79, city planner, Nov. 12, Hudgel’s Swan.

Carson, Carole, 74, homemaker, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.

Coronado, Ceferino G., 84, laborer, Nov. 18, Carrillo’s.

Dorman, Theodore M., 70, city fleet services, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.

Doyle, Michelle M., 55, waitress, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.

Elson, Constance M., 78, math professor, Nov. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.

Flores, Manuela R., 81, homemaker, Nov. 20, Carrillo’s.

Fogelsong, Robert S., 67, pharmacist, Nov. 7, Hudgel’s Swan.

Friedrich, Edith K., 82, bookkeeper, Nov. 13, Hudgel’s Swan.

Hood, Jack H., 62, aircraft mechanic, Nov. 14, Hudgel’s Swan.

Ratkevich, Ronald P., 71, paleontologist, Nov. 13, Hudgel’s Swan.

Valencia Lopez, Carmen, 81, homemaker, Nov. 18, Carrillo’s.

Van Gilder, Jonathan, 65, Nov. 21, Hudgel’s Swan.

Wiggins, Shirley M., 87, civil service, Nov. 11, Hudgel’s Swan.

Williams, Lee E., 72 procurement officer, Nov. 11, Hudgel’s Swan.

