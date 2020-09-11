Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Ahearn, Stephen P., 62, energy consultant, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.
Barber, Kent T., 77, electrical inspector, Aug. 17, Hudgel’s Swan.
Counts, James C., 62, brewery business owner, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.
Doyle, Sarah J., 72, produce office manager, Aug. 20, Hudgel’s Swan.
Edwards, John D., 96, aerospace, Sept. 1, Hudgel’s Swan.
Guthrie, Jennifer, 40, student, Aug. 24, Hudgel’s Swan.
Huffman, Clint, 50, laborer, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.
Kinney, Christopher, 48, Sept. 4, Hudgel’s Swan.
Mares, Helga H., 79, homemaker, Sept. 6, Hudgel’s Swan.
Pettet, Fae L., 76, counselor, Sept. 2, Hudgel’s Swan.
Ramirez, Heather, 36, medical assistant, Aug. 31, Hudgel’s Swan.
Sheldon, Wilma M., 91, business owner, Sept. 6, Hudgel’s Swan.
Smid, Jean F., 86, customer service representative, Aug. 26, Hudgel’s Swan.
Snyder, Eleanor G., 83, educator, Aug. 20, Hudgel’s Swan.
Sprague, Hugh, 79, U.S. Air Force, Aug. 30, Hudgel’s Swan.
Tallant, Ellis J., 92, advertising executive, Sept. 1, Hudgel’s Swan.
Ward, Philip W., 85, national park ranger, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan.
Williams, Joseph D., 63, restaurant manager, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan.
Witman, Julia F., 88, teacher, Aug. 30, Hudgel’s Swan.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.