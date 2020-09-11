 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Ahearn, Stephen P., 62, energy consultant, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.

Barber, Kent T., 77, electrical inspector, Aug. 17, Hudgel’s Swan.

Counts, James C., 62, brewery business owner, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.

Doyle, Sarah J., 72, produce office manager, Aug. 20, Hudgel’s Swan.

Edwards, John D., 96, aerospace, Sept. 1, Hudgel’s Swan.

Guthrie, Jennifer, 40, student, Aug. 24, Hudgel’s Swan.

Huffman, Clint, 50, laborer, Aug. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.

Kinney, Christopher, 48, Sept. 4, Hudgel’s Swan.

Mares, Helga H., 79, homemaker, Sept. 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Pettet, Fae L., 76, counselor, Sept. 2, Hudgel’s Swan.

Ramirez, Heather, 36, medical assistant, Aug. 31, Hudgel’s Swan.

Sheldon, Wilma M., 91, business owner, Sept. 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Smid, Jean F., 86, customer service representative, Aug. 26, Hudgel’s Swan.

Snyder, Eleanor G., 83, educator, Aug. 20, Hudgel’s Swan.

Sprague, Hugh, 79, U.S. Air Force, Aug. 30, Hudgel’s Swan.

Tallant, Ellis J., 92, advertising executive, Sept. 1, Hudgel’s Swan.

Ward, Philip W., 85, national park ranger, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan.

Williams, Joseph D., 63, restaurant manager, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan.

Witman, Julia F., 88, teacher, Aug. 30, Hudgel’s Swan.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News