The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aldhefery, Linda, 53, emergency room admissions, Oct. 22, Hudgel’s Swan.
Burzell, April, 28, homemaker, Oct. 20, Hudgel’s Swan.
Clark, Denise B., 61, cosmetologist, Oct. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.
Cook, Walter D., 67, landscaper, Oct. 26, Desert Rose Heather.
Foley, Daryl, 47, writer, Oct. 22, Hudgel’s Swan.
Judson, Grace M., 82, communications, Oct. 27, Hudgel’s Swan.
Kaeser, Susan Q., 66, accounting clerk, Oct. 17, Hudgel’s Swan.
Novitt, Sandra I., 77, advertising sales, Oct. 16, Hudgel’s Swan.
Yehling, Shirley J., 84, human resource specialist, Oct. 15, Hudgel’s Swan.