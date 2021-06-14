Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Flores, Jose R. Jr., 80, supervisor, June 6, Carrillo’s.
Harris, Lorraine, 91, secretary, June 9, Sensible Cremation.
Jacobo, Manuel B., 90, customs broker, June 7, Carrillo’s.
Koval, Anna, 93, homemaker, May 16, East Lawn.
Lazo, Antonia Del Cid, 86, homemaker, June 5, Carrillo’s.
Mahurin, Darrell, 74, welder, June 2, East Lawn.
Mantell, Wayne, 62, May 28, East Lawn.
Pancost, Sandra, 85, teacher, May 28, East Lawn.
Troyan, John, 69, receiver, May 21, East Lawn.
Walters, James, 85, PGA golf professional, June 9, Sensible Cremation.
Womack, Rose M., 82, adult probation, June 9, Sensible Cremation.
