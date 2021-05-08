Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Baringer, Veronika G., 82, clerk, April 24, Carrillo’s.
Bradshaw, Elvia M., 81, waitress, April 30, Carrillo’s.
Cortez, Anona P., 100, homemaker, May 1, Carrillo’s.
Delich, Michael E., 65, mariner, April 29, Carrillo’s.
Doe, Mark E., 52, landscaper, April 25, Carrillo’s.
Felix, Ernest C., 72, salesman, May 3, Carrillo’s.
Gutierrez Moreno, Teresa, 94, custodian, April 23, Carrillo’s.
Kennedy, Vernon P., 79, precision tool cutter, April 30, Carrillo’s.
Longoria, Veronica M., 59, April 25, Carrillo’s.
Pilcher, Lewis L., 88, technical sergeant, April 30, Carrillo’s.
