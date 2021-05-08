 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Baringer, Veronika G., 82, clerk, April 24, Carrillo’s.

Bradshaw, Elvia M., 81, waitress, April 30, Carrillo’s.

Cortez, Anona P., 100, homemaker, May 1, Carrillo’s.

Delich, Michael E., 65, mariner, April 29, Carrillo’s.

Doe, Mark E., 52, landscaper, April 25, Carrillo’s.

Felix, Ernest C., 72, salesman, May 3, Carrillo’s.

Gutierrez Moreno, Teresa, 94, custodian, April 23, Carrillo’s.

Kennedy, Vernon P., 79, precision tool cutter, April 30, Carrillo’s.

Longoria, Veronica M., 59, April 25, Carrillo’s.

Pilcher, Lewis L., 88, technical sergeant, April 30, Carrillo’s.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tucson resident has close encounter with diamondback rattlesnake

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News