Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Amodeo, Lorraine K., 61, human resources director, Aug. 10, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Barden, Harold E., 78, Michigan state police, Aug. 25, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Bartman, Darlene, 75, assembly worker, Sept 28, Bring’s.

Becker, Alan R., 84, Aug. 20, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Beltran, Estella, 60, teacher, Sept. 14, Bring’s.

Bresler, Arkady J., 25, driver, Aug. 11, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Contreras, Josephine, 79, homemaker, Aug. 5, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Craig, Barbara J., 55, Aug. 25, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Deleon, Javier G., 38, self-employed, Aug. 31, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Espinoza, Ismael, 53, caregiver, Aug. 22, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Ewish, Kristen, 36, salesperson, Sept. 24, Bring’s.

Guerra, Antonio, 80, Air Force, Sept. 26, Bring’s.

Heinzel, Marilyn E., 88, elementary school teacher, Sept. 20, Vistoso.

Heit, Martin I., 66, auto mechanic, Aug. 19, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Hitch, James, 66, restaurant owner, Aug. 3, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Hite, Robert E., 87, mechanic, Aug. 23, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Hummel, Linwood C., 88, sales, Aug. 8, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Lav, Carol S., 65, artist, Aug. 11, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Lewis, Diane L., 69, hairstylist, Aug. 17, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

MacGregor, John N., 85, teacher, Aug. 21, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

McAllister, Ronald, 88, electronic engineer, Oct. 1, Bring’s.

McCullar, Margaret, 79, homemaker, Sept. 6, Bring’s.

McLaughlin, James, 76, pharmacist, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Mederios Amorin, Carlos, 71, Air Force, July 29, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Morin, Alice, 85, customer service representative, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Mueller, Ingeborg R., 88, sales, Aug. 11, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Nelson, Denis, 94, Air Force, Sept. 25, Bring’s.

Patterson, Wilbert, 67, maintenance man, Sept. 21, Bring’s.

Potts, Cyrus E., 84, Coast Guard, Aug. 28, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Rigoli, Ernest, 89, Air Force, Sept. 19, Bring’s.

Robbins, David C., 81, Aug. 11, management, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Roberts, Joseph W., 73, Air Force, Aug. 24, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Russo, Russell, 90, attorney, Sept. 24, Bring’s.

Sanders, Johana L., 89, business owner, Aug. 6, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Sasiadek, Roy, 82, CEO, Sept. 26, Bring’s.

Schrader, Nancy I., 83, licensed practical nurse, Aug. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Shelman, Janice R., 61, Aug. 6, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Spain, Matthew L., 57, teacher, Aug. 10, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Tanner, Lebron H., 89, restaurant business owner, Aug. 28, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Thornton, Carrie L., 85, homemaker, Aug. 16, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Visbeek, Elba E., 98, homemaker, Aug. 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Warriner, Jamieson M., 45, Aug. 5, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Watkins, Jamie B., 59, homemaker, Aug. 21, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Zaiser, Gannon, 35, writer, Sept. 14, Bring’s.

